Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 88.7%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of CETY remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 595,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21.
Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile
