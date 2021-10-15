Short Interest in Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) Rises By 88.7%

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CETY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 88.7% from the September 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,003,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CETY remained flat at $$0.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 595,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,285. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06. Clean Energy Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.21.

Clean Energy Technologies Company Profile

Clean Energy Technologies, engages in the provision of renewable and energy efficient products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Clean Energy HRS, Cety Europe, and Manufacturing and Engineering. The Clean energy HRS segment designs, builds, and delivers power from industrial heating systems and biomass sources to produce energy, using the company’s Clean Cycle heat generators.

