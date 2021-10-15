Short Interest in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) Grows By 96.7%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the September 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of CLIM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,474. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

