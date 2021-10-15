Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Drops By 47.1%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. Crossroads Systems has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

Get Crossroads Systems alerts:

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.