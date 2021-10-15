Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Drops By 47.1%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,221. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88. Crossroads Systems has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $68.45.
Crossroads Systems Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.