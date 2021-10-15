Short Interest in DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) Drops By 71.4%

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DOCOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCOF remained flat at $$42.94 during trading on Friday. DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.94.

Get DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th.

DO & CO AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of catering solutions. It specializes in restaurants, cafes, lounges, hotel, staff restaurants, retail, airport gastronomy, and railway catering and gourmet. It operates through the following segments: Airline Catering; International Event Catering; and Restaurants, Lounges, and Hotel.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.