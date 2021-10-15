Short Interest in El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) Decreases By 69.7%

El Puerto de Liverpool, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ELPQF) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 69.7% from the September 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS ELPQF remained flat at $$4.68 during trading hours on Friday. El Puerto de Liverpool has a 52-week low of $4.55 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.95.

Get El Puerto de Liverpool alerts:

About El Puerto de Liverpool

El Puerto de Liverpool, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of department stores in Mexico. The company operates through Liverpool Commercial, Suburbia Commercial, and Real Estate segments. Its stores offer various products, such as clothes and accessories for men, women, and children; household goods; furniture; cosmetics; and other consumer products.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Puerto de Liverpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.