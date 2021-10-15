Short Interest in Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Grows By 100.0%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FSCR remained flat at $$7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works engages in the manufacture and marketing of industrial component parts. It offers locknuts, bolts, piston pins, studs, bushings, shafts and other machined, cold formed, hardened, and ground metal parts. The firm also offers engineered nut, and complex cold formed products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Romulus, MI.

