Short Interest in Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Grows By 100.0%

Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FSCR remained flat at $$7.27 during mid-day trading on Friday. Federal Screw Works has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.95.
About Federal Screw Works
