Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rises By 100.0%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FUPBY stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,161. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

