Short Interest in Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Expands By 100.0%

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glanbia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Glanbia stock remained flat at $$79.11 on Friday. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $48.40 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.6591 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

