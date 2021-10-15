Short Interest in goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Decreases By 46.5%

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a drop of 46.5% from the September 15th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 120.2 days.

EHMEF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.84. 199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.46. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price target on goeasy from C$178.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, goeasy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

