Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 43.4%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a drop of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 169.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of BTSDF remained flat at $$2.21 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.48. Health and Happiness has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $4.15.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

