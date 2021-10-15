Short Interest in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Drops By 40.2%

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the September 15th total of 94,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IG Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IG Acquisition stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.79. IG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

