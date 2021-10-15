Short Interest in Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Increases By 91.7%

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 163,900 shares, a growth of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 85,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 68.3 days.

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.30.

Shares of IVSBF traded up $2.36 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.02 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

