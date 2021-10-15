Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 40.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Get ITOCHU alerts:

ITOCHU stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. ITOCHU has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.