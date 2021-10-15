Short Interest in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Drops By 40.4%

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ITOCHU from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
ITOCHU stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. ITOCHU has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $66.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in ITOCHU by 0.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ITOCHU by 23.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after purchasing an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in ITOCHU during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
ITOCHU Company Profile
ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.
