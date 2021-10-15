Short Interest in J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rises By 100.0%

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

JDWPY stock remained flat at $$63.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average is $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 0.96. J D Wetherspoon has a 12-month low of $63.63 and a 12-month high of $75.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

