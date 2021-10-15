Short Interest in Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Rises By 493.5%

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 493.5% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kirin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KNBWY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.35. Kirin has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $24.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.23). Kirin had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Kirin will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirin Company Profile

Kirin Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of beverages and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Beer and Spirits, Japan Non-Alcoholic Beverages, Oceania Integrated Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Other. The Japan Beer and Spirits segment manufactures and sells beer, sparkling wine, Western liquor, and other alcoholic beverages through its subsidiary.

