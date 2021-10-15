Short Interest in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Declines By 43.8%

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 43.8% from the September 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 274,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMRK. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,873,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 200.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 168,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 112,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $638,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

LMRK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. The stock had a trading volume of 106 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,187. The stock has a market cap of $417.25 million, a PE ratio of 38.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.86. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $18.30.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.29%.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

