Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Rises By 100.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LBTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
