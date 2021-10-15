Short Interest in Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Rises By 100.0%

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LBTI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,214. Lithium & Boron Technology has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Lithium & Boron Technology alerts:

Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium & Boron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.