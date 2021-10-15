Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Grows By 82.5%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the September 15th total of 997,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,962,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 39,320 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 141,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 39,099 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.68. 6,005,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,966,808. The company has a market capitalization of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

