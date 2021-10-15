Short Interest in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Grows By 78.3%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,498. MarketWise has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.
MarketWise Company Profile
Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
