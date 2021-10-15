Short Interest in MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Grows By 78.3%

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 750,200 shares, a growth of 78.3% from the September 15th total of 420,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 585,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MarketWise stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $7.09. 2,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,498. MarketWise has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $16.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.65.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MarketWise in the first quarter worth approximately $23,988,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in MarketWise by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketWise by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. 11.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

