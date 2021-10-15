Short Interest in Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) Increases By 80.1%

Merida Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:MCMJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 80.1% from the September 15th total of 43,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MCMJ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,601. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96. Merida Merger Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Get Merida Merger Corp. I alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCMJ. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Merida Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,952,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I in the second quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Merida Merger Corp. I by 559.2% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 148,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 125,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its holdings in Merida Merger Corp. I by 10.8% during the first quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 1,152,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after purchasing an additional 112,011 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merida Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the cannabis industry. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merida Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.