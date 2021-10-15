Short Interest in MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Expands By 75.0%

MusclePharm Co. (OTCMKTS:MSLP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MusclePharm stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 9,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. MusclePharm has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 million, a PE ratio of -66,850.00 and a beta of 0.43.

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. MusclePharm had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.91 million for the quarter.

MusclePharm Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of branded sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements. It offers a broad range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, and gels that satisfy the needs of enthusiasts and professionals alike. It focuses on MusclePharm and FitMiss brands.

