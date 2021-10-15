Short Interest in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) Grows By 94.1%

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, a growth of 94.1% from the September 15th total of 306,900 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days.

Shares of NEXI stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,770. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.83 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that NexImmune will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in NexImmune during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NexImmune by 266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

