Short Interest in Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Expands By 89.0%

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, an increase of 89.0% from the September 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 276.0 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EFRTF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF remained flat at $$10.41 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

