Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) Expands By 98.8%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NCA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 98.8% from the September 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 28,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,534. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0245 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

