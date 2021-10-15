Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Drops By 45.7%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decline of 45.7% from the September 15th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.10. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.96. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 766,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

