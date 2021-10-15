Short Interest in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) Expands By 88.6%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a growth of 88.6% from the September 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 922,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OCDX stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $19.71. 14,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,585. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.81. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 25,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $425,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,683,721 shares of company stock worth $433,350,962 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,832,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,687,000 after acquiring an additional 232,353 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $136,726,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,784,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OCDX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

