Short Interest in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Decreases By 48.0%

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decline of 48.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ OXBR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,775. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.67. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.70%.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
