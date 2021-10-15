Short Interest in Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Drops By 43.4%

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

PWOD traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.71. 7,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,270. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.86 and a 1-year high of $28.19.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.00 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.37%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich bought 1,750 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, for a total transaction of $41,702.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,888.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre bought 2,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $277,708.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,330 shares of company stock valued at $174,374. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

