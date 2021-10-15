Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Expands By 100.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.29.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

