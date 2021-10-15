Short Interest in Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Expands By 100.0%

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS PSHZF traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.43. Pershing Square has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $39.29.
Pershing Square Company Profile
See Also: What is a death cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.