Short Interest in Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) Decreases By 40.6%

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 301,000 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 506,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ PRPO opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Precipio has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Precipio alerts:

Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter. Precipio had a negative return on equity of 55.13% and a negative net margin of 124.55%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Precipio in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Incis a cancer diagnostics and reagent technology company, which provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. Its products include ICP, HemeScreen, and IV-Cell, and services include primary diagnostic, SmartPath, SmartGen, HemeScreen Panel, and ICE COLD-PCR. The company was founded on March 6, 1997 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Precipio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precipio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.