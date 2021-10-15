Short Interest in Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Expands By 100.0%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OPYGY stock traded down $6.00 on Friday, hitting $85.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.93 and its 200-day moving average is $97.38. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $123.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

