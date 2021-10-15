Short Interest in Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) Declines By 47.9%

Qilian International Holding Group Limited (NASDAQ:QLI) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a drop of 47.9% from the September 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Qilian International Holding Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qilian International Holding Group during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Qilian International Holding Group alerts:

Shares of Qilian International Holding Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,370. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. Qilian International Holding Group has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $22.00.

Qilian International Holding Group Limited engages in the research, development, and production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and traditional Chinese medicine derivative (TCMD) products in China. The company offers licorice products, including Gan Di Xin, an antitussive and expectorant medicine; Qilian Shan Licorice Extract, an ingredient for pharmaceutical companies to manufacture traditional licorice tablets; and Qilian Shan licorice liquid extract, a primary ingredient for medical preparation companies to produce compound licorice oral solutions.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Qilian International Holding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qilian International Holding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.