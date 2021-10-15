Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Grows By 92.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.
Shares of SIOPF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.
Shimao Group Company Profile
