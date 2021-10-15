Short Interest in Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Grows By 92.0%

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,674,300 shares, a growth of 92.0% from the September 15th total of 1,392,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.5 days.

Shares of SIOPF remained flat at $$1.76 during trading hours on Friday. Shimao Group has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

Shimao Group Company Profile

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

