Short Interest in Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Rises By 75.3%

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,900 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Rowe restated a “sell” rating on shares of Silver One Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Shares of Silver One Resources stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.36. 250,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,660. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48. Silver One Resources has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.75.

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.