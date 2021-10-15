Short Interest in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) Drops By 44.1%

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,900 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 148,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SEAH remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 550 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,644. Sports Entertainment Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. 57.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

