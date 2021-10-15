Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 43.9%

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 378,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

