Short Interest in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Decreases By 43.9%

Posted by on Oct 15th, 2021

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 212,500 shares, a drop of 43.9% from the September 15th total of 378,800 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.60. 1,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.95. SunLink Health Systems has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the first quarter worth $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunLink Health Systems by 191.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems during the second quarter worth $177,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare products and services. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a bed community hospital and bed nursing home Information Technology (IT) service company, and healthcare facilities, which are leased to third parties.

