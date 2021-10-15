Short Interest in Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Declines By 43.5%

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 414,200 shares, a decline of 43.5% from the September 15th total of 732,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 45.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SUUIF traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

SUUIF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.25 to C$17.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.16.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

