Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Expands By 75.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The Crypto stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 2,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

About The Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

