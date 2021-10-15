Short Interest in The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Expands By 75.0%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The Crypto stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 2,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,618. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The Crypto has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
See Also: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.