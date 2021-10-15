Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Rises By 82.8%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 16,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,192. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $11.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.