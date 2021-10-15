Short Interest in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Expands By 76.2%

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 76.2% from the September 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 55.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,424,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,373,000 after acquiring an additional 510,045 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 12.0% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,119,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 486.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 996,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,205,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

