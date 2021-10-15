Short Interest in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Decreases By 44.1%

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:IAE traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,595. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $9.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%.

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

