Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Grows By 84.9%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.89. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 386,683 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,344,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $977,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter worth $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.