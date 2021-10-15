Short Interest in Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Declines By 42.7%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the September 15th total of 64,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 185.5 days.

Shares of WOLWF opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.22. Woolworths Group has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on WOLWF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Woolworths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Woolworths Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Woolworths Group Ltd. engages in the operation of general merchandise consumer stores and supermarkets in Australia, New Zealand and India. It operates through the following business segments: Australian Food, New Zealand Food, Endeavour Drinks, BIG W, and Hotels. The Australian Food segment procures food and liquor and products for resale to customers in Australia.

