Short Interest in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Expands By 85.7%

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the September 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ XBIO opened at $1.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. Xenetic Biosciences has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.85.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 80,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xenetic Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

