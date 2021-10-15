Short Interest in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Declines By 49.3%

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the September 15th total of 76,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of ZWRK opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69. Z-Work Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,374,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.08% of the company’s stock.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

