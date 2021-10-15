Short Interest in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) Grows By 106.5%

Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ:ZENV) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 266,800 shares, a growth of 106.5% from the September 15th total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 380,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ZENV opened at $13.33 on Friday. Zenvia has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ZENV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zenvia from $35.00 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Zenvia in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.80 price target for the company.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

