Showcase Reaches Market Cap of $403,243.09 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $403,243.09 and approximately $99,582.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0159 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 70.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00069448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00110133 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00069011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.87 or 0.99736229 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,855.63 or 0.06194681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

