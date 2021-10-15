SHPING Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. SHPING has a total market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $126,898.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SHPING has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00043987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.37 or 0.00209051 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.07 or 0.00092941 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,688,082,597 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

