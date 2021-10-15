Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Trading Down 4.1%

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s share price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55. 2,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,172,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIFY. Zacks Investment Research cut Sify Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet cut Sify Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
About Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY)
Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Network-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Network-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.
