Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.19

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.19 and last traded at $21.50, with a volume of 226554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Sight Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.91.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sight Sciences Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.